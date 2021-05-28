Another city centre blow: ‘Unprecedented’ impact on community as Post Office announces closure

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s city centre has been dealt another bitter blow after the Post Office announced the closure of one of its branches.

Bosses have revealed it will be closing its outlet on Castle Street after its retail partner McColl’s – in which it is based – pulled out of its agreement.

They have insisted the closure is temporary, and that they are working hard to find a new premises.

However, in a letter to customers, Post Office said any solution would reflect the amount of people using the service.

Service ‘important’ to bosses

Post Office partner account executive Adam Williams said: “The provision of a Post Office service to our customers in the local community is important to us, and we will continue to work hard to restore services in the area.

“We would welcome any applications from potential retail partners interested in running a branch locally on our behalf.

“Future provision will reflect customer numbers and usage and we may take the opportunity to establish an alternative type of service.

“This may be a local style branch which runs alongside an established retail shop in newly refurbished premises and creates a more modern and convenient experience for customers.”

‘Unprecedented’ impact on community

North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden warned the closure’s impact would be “unprecedented”.

“I’m extremely concerned to hear that the Castlegate Post Office will be closing,” he said.

“The Castlegate forms more than just an area of public space – residents rely on this part of town for key services.

“This will be a huge loss, especially for groups like the elderly who live in areas such as King Street, Virginia Court, Park Street and along the Beach Boulevard.

“The branch isn’t closing because it’s not busy and this is what makes the decision all the more frustrating.

“The impact of this will be unprecedented and long lasting if someone else doesn’t take it on.”

George Street and Harbour councillor Ryan Houghton said: “Post Offices are a vital part of our communities and provide access to a range of services which many rely on.

“It’s vital the Post Office work hard to find another retail partner to maintain the presence in the Castlegate.”