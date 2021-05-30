£4million funding boost available for sports clubs to ensure they return post-pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports clubs and organisations across the north-east will be able to apply for a share of £4million.

Recent research has showcased that around 25% of community clubs may not reopen as a result of the pandemic.

As a result Made By Sport, a charity with the hopes of using sport to tackle social issues, is freeing up millions in grants to support grassroots sports clubs and organisations that play a vital part in communities.

Those in need of financial assistance can apply for an unrestricted grant of £2021 to benefit their local area.

Pandemic has exacerbated health and social issues

Mental health charity YoungMinds found that 83% of young people said the pandemic had affected their mental health, reporting issues with sleep, panic attacks and urges to self-harm.

The charity believes that in the face of these crises, sport is a vital tool to transform people’s lives.

As well as helping to overcome mental health challenges, it is also a way to tackle important social issues such as reducing crime and antisocial behaviour, increasing life and employment skills and opportunities.

“Best opportunity to thrive”

Sophie Mason, the charity’s chief executive has urged clubs to apply for a share of the funding, and said: “We’re delighted to be able to provide £4million worth of grants through our #ClubsinCrisis fund.

“With sport returning, now is the time to invest in grassroots sports and give our young people the best opportunity to thrive.

“Access to sport will provide them with more confidence, more resilience and better mental and physical health.

“We believe funders and policy makers should consider sport in a different context and Made By Sport will continue to lead the way in redefining what community sport can do as part of the national rebuild.

“Now more than ever, sport has a big role in reinvigorating communities and supporting young people post-pandemic.”

To apply, clubs must provide clear evidence of how they use sport to help young people develop life skills, employment opportunities, reduce crime and antisocial behaviour or tackle mental health issues.