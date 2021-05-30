Grab your sun cream: Bank Holiday scorcher weather forecast for north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

We’ve had plenty of rain this last month, but it appears the sun is finally ready to make a lasting appearance.

Forecasters are expecting plenty of sunshine for June, with temperatures expected to soar to the highest they’ve been so far this year.

Due to high UV-levels, people are being urged to make sure they’ve plenty of sun cream on when they go out to enjoy the sun this Bank Holiday Monday.

Today, Achnagart in Glenshiel recorded the country’s highest temperature when the mercury climbed to 23.9C.

Temperatures across Scotland are expected to be in the 20s for the early part of this week before it starts to cool off on Thursday.

Aberdeen basks in the sun

Residents of the Granite City flocked to sunny green spaces like Duthie Park, the beach and pub gardens to enjoy the sunshine after spending weeks indoors due to poor weather.

Tomorrow, temperatures are expected to be around 15C but are expected to climb to about 17C on Thursday.

A forecaster for the Met Office said: “Aberdeen is looking at a settled spell of weather throughout the week, of the mornings it may experience some light mist coming in from the north-sea and waking up and it may look a bit murky, but it is a settled period of sun.

“Temperatures in Aberdeen will reach highs of around 15 or 16C on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling off on Thursday.”

The Algarve? No thanks, I’ll stay in Aviemore

Those further north will enjoy slightly warmer temperatures, with a predicted 21C tomorrow and 23C on Wednesday.

And forecasters are promising those in Aviemore will enjoy even more sunshine and say it is likely to feel more like Portugal throughout the week than the Highlands.

The area is always a popular spot when the sun shines, with visitors and locals alike flocking to Loch Morlich. The Met Office is expected to reach highs of 25Cs and is unlikely to dip below 24C before Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Temperatures in Aviemore will be even higher than it was today, on Monday it will be around 25C, with that carrying on until Thursday before it cools off a little bit before the weekend.”

Again, it is expected to cool off on Thursday as low pressure moves in from the Irish Sea.

May has been the fourth wettest on record for the UK, and the wettest ever for Wales.

But the rising temperatures have given hope to some bookies who are offering 2/1 odds on next month being the hottest June ever, despite experts suggesting there is nothing in the long-range forecast to indicate that will be the case.