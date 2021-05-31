Monday, May 31st 2021 Show Links
Aberdeen

Coastguard helicopter forced to land at Aberdeen beach due to fog

By Michelle Henderson
May 31, 2021, 9:32 am Updated: May 31, 2021, 10:40 am
© Supplied by HM CoastguardPrestwick Coastguard Helicopter was forced to land at Aberdeen Beach after foggy conditions hampered their ability to land at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture: HM Coastguard
A coastguard helicopter was forced to land at Aberdeen beach on Monday morning due to poor visibility.

The coastguard team from Prestwick touched down at the Beach Esplanade shortly before 8am after foggy conditions hampered their ability to land at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

HM Coastguard confirmed an urgent medivac was sent out around 2am this morning.

Members of Aberdeen Coastguard closed the road for a short period as they secured the area as a secondary landing site.

Upon landing, the onboard patient was transferred to an awaiting ambulance before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A spokesman said: “The coastguard helicopter from Prestwick were assisting the NHS with a medical transfer and due to the medical conditions in Aberdeen, they used a secondary landing site at the Esplanade.”

 