Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom will host its first charity Tartan Ball in three years, it has been announced, with children’s charity Barnardo’s Scotland set to benefit.

The New Tartan Ball – formerly the Touch of Tartan Ball – has been a highlight of the Aberdeen social calendar for more than three decades, and has raised more than £1.5 million in that time.

Last held in 2018, the event was previously linked to the charity Children 1st.

This year, the money raised will go towards Barnardo’s Scotland, which supports more than 500 children, young people and their families in Aberdeen city and the Shire through six community-based services.

Supporting children

The charity works in areas including residential care, helping to prevent sexual abuse and exploitation and supporting children and young people who have been, or are at risk of being, victims.

It also offers practical advice and support to young carers to help them balance that role with a healthy childhood.

Dawn Ward, assistant director for children services at Barnardo’s, said: “We are extremely grateful to Maren Ruddiman, Chair of the Committee and all of the committee members for the organisation of the New Tartan Ball, and for choosing to support children across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“As we all know, the Covid-19 pandemic has turned life upside down for all of us, but for thousands of children, it’s brought to light a reality starker than we could ever have imagined.

“The New Tartan Ball is set to be a wonderful night, full of fun, and definitely something to look forward to this year. And even better, you’ll be raising money for the most vulnerable young people in the City and Shire at the same time.”

Night to remember

Attendees of the ball on Friday November 26 will get welcome drinks, a three-course meal and the chance to win prizes in a tombola and a raffle.

More details, including the theme of this year’s event, will be announced later in the year.

More details can be found on the Barnardo’s website here.