Appeal to help find missing Aberdeen man Neil Tait

An Aberdeen man has been reported missing from Don Place in Woodside.

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing Neil Tait, who was last seen at 11.20pm on Sunday May 30.

The 39-year-old is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build with short, dark hair.

He was wearing red jeans, a grey jumper, black Adidas trainers and a black Adidas baseball cap.

Sergeant Craig Currie said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Neil’s welfare and want to trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.

“Anyone who may have seen Neil or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 4553 of May 30.”