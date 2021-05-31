Two vehicle crash in Aberdeen city centre closes busy road

A busy Aberdeen road was closed earlier today after a two-vehicle crash.
The incident happened on Mounthooly Way, just off the roundabout and near the junction of King Street, at around 1.20pm.
A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a two vehicle crash on Mounthooly Way in Aberdeen around 1.20pm on Monday 31 May.”
An ambulance was in attendance at the crash, however, no one was taken to hospital.
The road has now reopened.
