On Wednesdays, we wear pink: Aberdeen Arts Centre to screen Mean Girls

On Wednesdays, we wear pink…and drink pink gin at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

The King Street venue is inviting fans of the iconic American teen comedy film Mean Girls to go on a night out with their girlfriends this Wednesday (June 2).

In addition to enjoying the “big screen experience”, theatre-goers will also have the chance to purchase a bottle of pink gin, rose wine and non-alcoholic rose lemonade for their very own goody bag, which will be waiting for them in their seats.

Maltesers, as well as sweet and salty popcorn, can also be bought online at the time of booking – refreshments won’t be available to purchase on the day of the show.

Mean Girls follows Cady Heron, who after living in Africa, has no idea how “wild” things can be when she first sets foot on the grounds of North Shore High School in a small town outside of Chicago.

Stephanie Walls, Aberdeen Arts Centre manager, said: “This Wednesday, we’ll be showing Mean Girls, just so people can have a little cheeky pink gin and enjoy something with their girlfriends.”

Fun but socially-distanced Mean Girls screening

Audience members will be socially-distanced, with members of one household or a group of friends sitting in their own private pod.

Stephanie said: “We’ve been very lucky to be in a position to be able to adapt our auditorium into 30 pods so every household can be two metres away from any other party.

“We are constantly cleaning, we have a fogging machine – we fog between all performances – and we are also wiping down any touchable surfaces, and we have hand sanitiser everywhere too.

“We also have a one-way system in place.

“People can really book a ticket and feel safe and secure that they are not going to be in a crowded space.”

Other Aberdeen Arts Centre productions

In other news, Aberdeen Arts Centre staged its first theatre show after three UK lockdowns – Artie’s Singing Kettle – last Saturday (May 29). The show saw local parents taking their cheering children to see what could have been their first theatre show. You can read more about the show and how the return of live theatre looked here.

The popular venue will host its first professional in-house theatre production – Arnold Ridley’s Easy Money – on July 16 and 17.

Aberdeen College of Performing Arts will also present family pantomime Snow and children’s theatre company The McDougalls plan to return to the Arts Centre this summer, too.