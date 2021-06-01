Flat fire in Aberdeen city centre closes busy street

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a blaze at a property on a busy Aberdeen city centre street.

Crews were called to a flat in Skene Street just before 4pm on Tuesday.

It was at the flat above Turkish restaurant Nargile and that flames have not spread to the popular eatery.

The Bonobo Cafe was also said to have been evacuated.

Nargile manager Tayfun Kavlan said: “The fire was in the flat above the restaurant.

“One of the employees saw the smoke coming up, and he came and told us there’s a fire.

“We went to go upstairs, but there was smoke coming out the door so we couldn’t go. So we went into the back garden and called the fire department and they came through.”

Bonobo Café posted an update on social media that explained they were “lucky to be spared by the fire” but are now unsure whether they will open tomorrow.

The post said: “Thankfully, there has been no casualties. It happened in Nargile’s building, our neighbours. Firefighters are still on location but the fire got under control. We’re yet to find out more, so for now we can only hope Nargile will be alright and back on their feet soon, and suggest you give them support when that’s possible.

“We were lucky to be spared by the fire, but we had to evacuate today as a lot of smoke, paint fumes, etc, came in.

“We are still unsure if it will be possible for us to open our doors tomorrow and the next days. We’re in touch with the firefighters. Please keep an eye on our stories for future updates, and if you’ve booked a table, we’ll try to contact you to let you know about any changes.”

The fire service were alerted at 3.49pm on Tuesday June 1 to reports of a fire affecting the first floor of a building on Skene Street, Aberdeen.

Four appliances and a height vehicle attended the scene and the road was cordoned off by police while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The fire has been extinguished, but one vehicle remains at the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We’re only down to one pump now so we’ve scaled back a lot and we got the stop message back at 5.13pm.

“We’ve got one crew there that are just damping it down.”

There are no reported casualties.