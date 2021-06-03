Aberdeen charity Befriend a Child seeks experts to join board of trustees

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

North-east children’s charity Befriend a Child is appealing for new experts to join its growing board of trustees.

The charity is looking for new directors who have experience in education, social work, marketing, communications, fundraising or IT – or a combination.

While the role is voluntary, training will be provided and any expenses will be reimbursed.

Befriend a Child helps school-aged children who are growing up in difficult circumstances across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire by matching them with a trained volunteer who can build their self-confidence.

‘An incredibly exciting time’

Charity CEO Sarah Misra said: “We are seeking passionate individuals to join our board of trustees, who can help Befriend a Child make a real difference to the lives of local children and young people we support.”

Len Ironside CBE, who acts as chairman of the board, added: “This is an incredibly exciting time to join Befriend a Child’s board of trustees, as the charity are experiencing a period of growth and transition with a new strategic cycle due to begin in August of this year which our trustees will have a hand in drafting.”

The full board meets quarterly for two to three hours on a Monday evening, though smaller committees may meet more regularly.

Anyone who wishes to find out more can contact Sarah Misra on sarah@befriendachild.org.uk, or call 01224 210060 for an application pack.