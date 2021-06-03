Something went wrong - please try again later.

An independent trader has publicly declared that he had a week of zero sales to encourage people to be more honest on social media.

Gary Kemp, who runs Doric Skateboards, fears that it has become taboo for business owners to admit to any failings online.

The entrepreneur behind Doric Skateboards is now keen to challenge the “facade of success” many people present to the world – both in their business and personal lives.

So this week, the straight-talking Aberdonian decided to tell his followers on Instagram that his online store had gone eight days without a sale.

‘I wanted to be honest’

He said: “Everyone is desperate to tell everyone how sold out they are, and how successfully everything is going.

“My main point was to help people not to feel terrible if they are having a bad week.

“Social media is like that, it makes people feel anxious about their lack of success.

“I wanted to be honest and share my mistakes and fears.”

Speaking to us as he prepared his stall at the new Curated Aberdeen indoor market, which will open tomorrow, Gary told of his distaste for the vision of success presented by films like Wolf of Wall Street.

He said: “Many small businesses will compare themselves unfairly, and should remember they are a person and what they offer is unique.

“People are coming to you because of your personality or character, or your integrity.”

Creative urge

Gary works in the energy industry, as a project co-ordinator with Optimus Aberdeen.

This is his fifth year running Doric Skateboards, after getting back into the hobby later in life.

The 44-year-old said: “I was craving something to do, and wanted to learn a new skill, so I started this small brand.

“I wanted to make something that celebrates the north-east, as I think we can be a bit down on ourselves.

“I have worked with a lot of talented artists who I didn’t even know existed.”

Among the Doric Skateboards range are boards featuring the image of butteries, Annie Lennox designs and various items of apparel involving retro Bon Accord juice bottles.

Gary added: “Everything we do touches on life in the north-east.”