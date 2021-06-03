EU nationals urged to apply for settled status before ‘it’s too late’ amid calls for deadline extension

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen MSP is backing calls to extend the EU national registration date tp prevent people being left in limbo.

Calls have been made for the UK Government to change the scheme in several ways, including extending the June deadline by a month.

Europe Minister Jenny Gilruth is leading the campaign to make citizenship automatic, and for successful applicants to be given the option of receiving physical proof of their status.

She also wants the five-year residency requirement for settled status to be removed.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart, whoh is also housing minister, also believes the current scheme is “unfair” and that Ms Gilruth’s changes are required sooner rather than later.

Now he is backing calls to extend the deadline, and argued that Brexit should not have impacted EU nationals living in Scotland.

‘Arbitary deadline’ must be extended

Mr Stewart said: “My message to EU nationals living in Aberdeen and across Scotland is clear – you are welcome here, this is your home and we want you to stay and so I urge you to make sure you’ve applied to the settlement scheme as soon as possible.

“It would be incredibly unfair if those folks who have chosen to make this city their home missed out because of an arbitrary deadline set by the UK Government which is why the UK Government must extend the deadline at the very least.

“It was an absolute disgrace that the Conservative party used the lives of people living in Scotland as a bargaining chip in EU negotiations when what should have happened is an automatic extension of settled status to EU nationals living here.”

More than 250,000 applications have already been processed, and Citizens Advice Scotland are urging people to act now.

Chief executive added: “The citizens advice network in Scotland is here to assist anyone, anywhere in Scotland, with their application to the EUSS.

“Our team of specialist advisors can be contacted on our EU Citizens Support Service helpline, 0800 916 9847.

“We have supported over 12,500 EU citizens with their applications and will do everything we can in the remaining few weeks to help people apply.”