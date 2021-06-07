Fancy a fly cup? Aberdeen cafe where all profits go towards poorly youngsters finally reopens

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The next time you fancy resting your legs and enjoying a fine piece while out shopping, you could be helping make sure some of the north-east’s neediest youngsters are looked after.

Following a turbulent year, Charlie House will today reopen its ReCHarge Cafe in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre.

Proceeds from the coffee shop go towards the charity and come at a time when income is more needed than at any point in its decade-long history.

Cafe cash will ‘help change lives’

Head of fundraising, Susan Crighton, said: “Your purchase with us will make a difference to local families.

“ReCHarge is a local café where a cup of coffee really can help change lives.”

The social enterprise announced JG Ross Bakers and The Breadmaker as its new food suppliers when it was briefly able to open in late 2020.

People who may have missed out on the chance to sample their wares will be pleased to hear that they will still be supplying the range of sandwiches, cakes and other tasty treats.

The cafe will continue to operate fixed pricing for all of its products, after previously having a policy where customers paid for the time spent there.

Susan said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be back up and running and the team is looking forward to welcoming returning and new customers to the café.

“Circumstances beyond our control meant we only had a brief chance to introduce our new food suppliers to our customers when we were last open, so we’re keen to showcase our new food offering too.

“Once again we have taken care to ensure we have the best safety measures in place so our customers can not only feel safe but can gain a sense of normality while they enjoy a catch up with friends and loved ones over coffee and cake.

“Equally our customers can grab a quick bite to eat and take-away to enjoy at their own leisure.”

Charities hammered during pandemic

She added: “After a year which has seen Charlie House and other British charities lose an estimated £6.4bn, we need support more than ever to cope with increased demand.

“Choosing to visit ReCHarge can help us provide support and services to families in desperate need of our help across the North East of Scotland.”

ReCHarge can be found in the upper mall, next to the Game store.

Craig Stevenson, centre manager, added: “We are pleased to welcome the ReCHarge team back to Bon Accord.

“It is great to offer our customers the chance to stop by and support Charlie House whilst they enjoy a coffee or lunch.”

Safety first

In line with Government regulations the café and its team, which consists of staff and volunteers, have implemented best practice health and safety procedures ensuring that customers have a safe and enjoyable experience whether they are sitting in or taking away.

The café opened for the first time in summer 2019 and 100% of profits made go towards the local charity.

Charlie House supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions and their families.

Opening hours are Monday to Saturday 10am – 4pm and Sunday 11am – 4pm.

It comes days after a new indoor market, with stallholder fees going to Charlie House, opened on the bottom floor of the Bon Accord Centre.