Everything you need to know as restrictions ease in the north and north-east from today

The north and north-east of Scotland have now moved into Level 1 of coronavirus restrictions.

The Highlands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire moved to Level 1 at midnight on Friday, into Saturday, alongside Angus and Argyll and Bute.

The Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland have now moved to Level 0 restrictions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged Scots to “exercise great care” ahead of the easing of restrictions, during the Covid briefing yesterday.

She added that vaccinations will be the way back to normality and said that people should be cautious when meeting others who are not yet vaccinated.

Meanwhile, other mainland areas, including Dundee and Edinburgh, will remain at Level 2, as the ‘delta’ variant could be leading the UK into a third wave.

What is new in Level 1?

From today, people can meet in groups of six from up to three households in a private home and can also stay overnight with no physical distancing.

This rises to eight people from up to three households when groups are meeting at an indoor public place, including pubs, cafes and restaurants.

In Level 1, up to 12 people from 12 households can gather in outdoor spaces with the numbers not including children under the age of 12.

People can travel from Level 1 areas to those in Level 0 and 2 which currently covers all of Scotland. Travel is also permitted to England, Wales and Northern Ireland, but the government continues to stress that any travel overseas should be for essential reasons only.

More businesses will also be able to open their doors for the first time this year, including soft plays, funfairs and bingo halls.

The number of attendees at weddings and funerals has doubled from 50 to 100 for those in Level 1.

What is new in Level 0?

In Level 0, groups of eight from up to four households can meet in private homes and stay overnight, while up to 10 people from four households can meet at public indoor places.

Up to 15 people from 15 household can meet outdoors with under 12s not included in this number.

The number of guests allowed at weddings and funerals rises again to 200 people.

In Level 0, there will also be a phased return to offices, but those who can work from home should continue to do so.