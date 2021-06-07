Annual Haal music festival to return to Portsoy later this year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

After being postponed for the second year in a row, organisers of Haal music festival are delighted the event will liven up Portsoy this October.

Now in its 11th year, the three-day event is scheduled to take place from October 1 to 3, with the Folk at The Salmon Bothy team – which is behind the event – hoping crowds will be permitted to gather safely to enjoy performances, sessions and workshops.

The line-up for the upcoming event will see performances from renowned folk musicians, including Peggy Seeger and Archie Fisher, supported by Arthur Watson, as well as Chris Miles, Brian Ó hEadhra and Fiona Mackenzie.

Arthur Coates, Bob Sharp, Scott Gardner and many others will bring together a full programme for attendees to enjoy across various venues in the seaside town.

During the lockdown periods, regulars and guests of Folk at the Salmon Bothy have produced monthly shows which have been showcased on the group’s Facebook and YouTube channels, attracting audiences from as far away as Australia.

This has enabled the club to support professional performers who have been otherwise unable to perform or host gigs for more than a year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

While Folk at the Salmon Bothy will still host online events in June, the club also aims to stage small outdoor gatherings, regulations permitting. Live outdoor music events are planned for Saturday July 17 and Saturday August 21 from 6pm onwards beside the Scout Hut at Loch Soy in Portsoy. Entry is free, with performance details yet to be announced.

In addition, the club plans to return to its regular monthly Friday night indoor live sessions, with events scheduled for September onwards.

