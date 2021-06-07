Wilful fireraising at Auchmill Golf Course causes concerns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A fire had to be extinguished at Auchmill Golf Course on Bonnyview Road in Aberdeen.

The fire was in the wooded area of the course and is thought to have been set deliberately.

It was put out at 6:30pm on Wednesday, May 19.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the wilful fireraising. They are asking anyone who may have seen two males and one female, aged 13-14 years old, acting suspiciously in the area.

This is not the first case of vandalism on the course, and there have been a few similar incidents over the past few months.

Gordon Graham, club captain at Auchmill Golf Course, said: “We think it’s just kids going in and having campfires in the woods, but sometimes it can spread. They’re damaging the trees and the course.”

He doesn’t believe their intentions are malicious, adding: “It is concerning that they’re going out there, but I don’t think they’re just going round lighting fires all over the place.”

Anyone with information relating to the fires can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3025 of Wednesday 19 May 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.