Man found with jewellery and clothing arrested for theft offences in Aberdeen

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for theft after being found with jewellery and clothing in his possession.
Police traced the man to Quarry Road around 2.30pm on Monday.
He was found to be carrying a number of items including clothing and jewellery.
Officers have now issued an appeal to local residents missing valuable items to get in touch.
Read more:
- Man, 45, charged in connection with tools theft from north-east boat
- Final submissions made at inquiry into tipper truck tragedy
Police Constable Katie Clow of Manor Park Police Station said: “The man was found to be in possession of a number of items of jewellery and clothing.
“I would ask that anyone missing clothing or jewellery, particularly if you live in the area, to contact Police Scotland on 101.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe