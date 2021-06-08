Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon will update Holyrood on the coronavirus crisis in Scotland on Tuesday, amid an increase in cases.

The update comes as public health teams deal with an outbreak linked to a bar in Fort William, Highlands, as well as a rise in cases across Scotland.

Soaring case numbers in Kirriemuir have also been recorded and the area is now the most infected part of Scotland.

The first minister warned last week that the UK may be at the start of a third wave of coronavirus infections.

When is Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid update?

Nicola Sturgeon will be speaking in the Scottish Parliament today shortly after 2pm.

She will provide an update on the latest statistics, including the number of vaccinations, before taking questions from politicians.

The update will be available on Scottish Parliament TV.

A total of 641 new cases of the virus was reported on Monday by the Scottish Government, with 4.2 per cent of tests that reported results coming back positive.

No new deaths were registered among people who had tested positive, while 12 people were said to have been in intensive care.

As of Monday, 122 people are in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus infections.

‘Science gave us hope’

It has been six months since the first coronavirus vaccines were delivered in Scotland.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Six months ago, on December 8, the first vaccinations against Covid-19 were given in Scotland to those carrying out the vaccination programme.

“It was a momentous day – science gave us hope and we started on a journey which will gradually allow us to move back towards normality.”

Mr Yousaf said it had been “incredible” to watch how well the roll-out had progressed.

He said three quarters of Scotland’s adult population is now vaccinated with a first dose and 50 per cent of adults have also received their second dose.

He added: “We remain on track to vaccinate all over-18s with their first doses by the end of July.”