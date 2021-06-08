DNA snares man who assisted in break-in as family slept

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A lout has been jailed for his part in raiding a family home while the occupants were asleep – after DNA linked him to the crime.

Andrew Stuart held a window open while an accomplice climbed inside the property in Aberdeen city centre.

And while a husband, wife and son slept in their beds, the pair stole goods including a PlayStation and games, headphones, a handbag and bank cards.

But 44-year-old Stuart was snared and brought to justice after cops investigating the housebreaking discovered his DNA on the window.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the family had gone to bed around 10pm on July 10 last year with everything in order.

Stolen items never recovered

When they entered the living room the following morning they “immediately noticed that a PlayStation controller that had been on the arm of the sofa was missing”.

The latch on the window at the front of the property was open and the window was ajar.

However, it was not until they returned home later in the day that they realised more items were missing and police were contacted.

Mr Neilson said: “Police noticed the entry point was the side window next to the front entrance of the locus.

“DNA was found on the underside of the window.”

The items stolen were a games console and games, headphones, other electronic equipment, a handbag, a purse, a hat, gloves, bank cards and a driving licence.

Mr Neilson told the court the items, which were never recovered, were worth around £590.

Stuart was arrested on August 18 after the DNA discovered was analysed and found to be a match.

Stuart, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to theft by housebreaking.

Accused did not ‘receive any benefit’ from break-in

Defence agent Neil McRobert said: “Clearly, from his record, there’s a history of drug misuse and related offending with many analogous convictions for matters of dishonesty.”

Mr McRobert said his client had taken valium and met with an acquaintance who asked him to help break into the property.

He said: “His role in the matter was to hold the window open as a point of entry to allow the other individual to go inside the property and thereafter exit the property.

“He’s adamant he himself did not physically enter the property or receive any benefit but he accepts by assisting the other person he is guilty.”

Sheriff Philip Mann ordered Stuart to be jailed for 24 months.