Mural plans submitted to council ahead of Nuart festival’s return

The return of Aberdeen’s much-loved Nuart festival has moved a step closer after plans for the latest murals were submitted to council officials.

Aberdeen Inspired – the city’s business improvement district which is behind the popular event – has lodged proposals for seven potential locations across the city.

If the plans are approved, the “blank canvases” would be transformed into eye-catching murals and artworks.

They would be added to more than 30 existing works from previous editions of the festival.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “The submission of our application for advertising consent is a key element of planning and safely executing our Nuart Aberdeen productions each year.

“As things continue to shape up for the series of artworks over the course of the coming summer, we are hopeful that people will respond positively to what is looking like will be a very impressive line-up of artists.”

Locations picked for new murals

Under the new plans, murals would be added at locations such as Union Square, Aberdeen Health Village on Frederick Street and the Meridian on Union Row.

Student accommodation at Spring Garden is also among the venues for this year’s festival, while a reserve location has been picked at Crooked Lane.

This year’s Nuart festival is the fourth edition of the event after it was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Changes have been made to the format in order to comply with Covid-19 rules, with no launch events or mass gatherings.

Instead of the usual week-long flurry of activity, Nuart will be spread over a period of six weeks.

‘Fluid’ approach to festival

Mr Watson described Aberdeen Inspired’s approach to this year’s festival as “fluid”.

“Nuart really captured the imagination of all age groups and folk really embraced it,” he said.

“If the past iterations are anything to go by, it has been a real success, a real fillip for the north-east.

“With the current context, with the pandemic and all that goes with it, it is fantastic we are able to bring Nuart back in some shape or form this year.

“By the end of the summer – and it is very fluid as it is all about safety and what we are allowed to do – we will have built up Nuart 2021.

“It builds on the work that is already there to bring people in to view the new works, complemented by the existing ones.”

Nuart is expected to get under way later this summer.