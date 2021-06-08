Outdoor theatre to return to the north-east this summer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The thrill of live performance is set to return this summer when a Deeside castle will once again play host to outdoor theatre.

Kincardine Castle in Kincardine O’Neil announced it will stage a production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera HMS Pinafore with a reduced cast playing all the parts between them on a specially-made nautical set.

The show had to be cancelled last year due to Covid-19, but the continually improving situation in Aberdeenshire makes it possible for the organisers to go ahead.

Performed by renowned touring company Illyria, the live performance will take place on Friday August 20 at 7pm, with gates opening at 5.30pm for picnics.

Nicky Bradford from Kincardine Castle said: “This will be a really great night out for anyone who loves the theatre and has been missing the joy of live entertainment over the past year and a half. There’s something for everyone in HMS Pinafore – great laughs, some romance and, of course, brilliant songs.”

Outdoor theatre returns with a tale of love, honour and duty

Set onboard the warship HMS Pinafore, the opera tells the story of captain’s daughter Josephine who is in love with common sailor Ralph, but her father wants her to marry Sir Joseph Porter, First Lord of the Admiralty.

The hilarious tale of love, honour and duty is packed with interesting characters, unforeseen plot twists and a grand finale.

HMS Pinafore, also referred to as The Lass That Loved a Sailor, was the fourth collaboration between Gilbert and Sullivan. The Victorian-era duo are also known for writing comic operas The Pirates of Penzance and The Mikado.

Tickets are available to purchase online and must be bought in advance to ensure all public health protection measures are in place.

In other news, live theatre already returned to the north-east where overjoyed parents took their little ones to see Artie’s Singing Kettle at Aberdeen Arts Centre.