Aberdeen dental practice to find out if it can reopen following Covid scare

An Aberdeen dental practice forced to close due to a Covid outbreak could be given the all-clear to reopen later this week.

West End Dental Practice on Great Western Road was asked to close by NHS Grampian, the Health and Safety Executive and Aberdeen City Council’s protective services after a “small number” of cases were associated with it last month.

An incident management team (IMT), which consists of various partners focused on the response to the pandemic, formed to examine the small number of cases associated with the practice on Great Western Road.

A further meeting will be held on Thursday to determine if the surgery can reopen soon.

A spokeswoman for the IMT said: “We are grateful to the management and staff for cooperating with inspectors. The IMT can now assure the public and patients that appropriate precautions and safety measures are in place at the practice to prevent an outbreak happening again. The IMT supported lifting the direction of notice which had instructed the practice to close.

“A further IMT meeting is scheduled for Thursday this week to review the situation 14 days since the practice was last open. In the event of no further cases coming to light by then the outbreak will be declared over.

“NHS Grampian will continue to work with the practice management to provide ongoing support and assurance.”