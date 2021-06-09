Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Barn in Banchory has emerged from lockdown with a new exhibition inspired by the culture and nature of the north-east.

“The current roadmap has given us the confidence to plan more activities for the summer and autumn including Gettin’s House, a colourful and immersive onsite installation alongside a series of digital works created by Bajan British artist Christina Peake,” said the venue’s marketing manager Dawn Hawkins.

Combining environmental awareness, individual testimony and cultural narratives in a vivid and playful way, Christina intersected themes of the Caribbean and Scottish diaspora.

The artist said: “My art practice draws on individual testimonies and historical narratives to create new worlds. I seek to absorb bodies of knowledge and immerse myself in natural worlds, people, community and place to weave together stories in artworks and engagement programmes.”

The Barn is ‘Becoming Earthly’

Commissioned by The Barn, the exhibition is part of the venue’s Becoming Earthly seminar series – a learning space for artists to reimagine their practice and work towards a future where people and the planet thrive.

The richly-layered project consists of an installation in the Aberdeenshire venue in addition to accompanying digital content, including downloadable immersive walks and self-guided learning packs for all ages.

To mark the start of the exciting exhibition on July 9, The Barn will host an interactive family weekend with storytelling and activities that explore the themes of Christina’s work. While north-east writer and performer Shane Strachan will share Doric tales and ballads, Mandy Tulloch will guide attendees through the magic of outdoor play.

Click here to book tickets for the opening weekend. Christina’s exhibition will conclude on July 25.

Art by Post and other creative projects

As a registered charity, the venue’s marketing manager said it has been “a difficult 14 months”.

“Our earning potential over this period has been and still continues to be considerably impacted. We have been utilising the grants and schemes available to us but even with all this support, our organisation still faces significant financial pressures and considerations.”

However, The Barn’s team has continued to work behind the scenes on various projects, including Art by Post which delivers free poetry and visual art activities straight to people’s doors.

The initiative was mainly aimed at those most isolated by social distancing measures, with a particular emphasis on reaching older adults living with dementia and other chronic health conditions.

“It’s a way for us to stay connected and creative when we cannot meet face to face,” said Dawn.

The Barn takes part in Banchory Violin Trail

The Aberdeenshire venue also currently takes place in the Banchory Violin Trail which celebrates the town’s music heritage and supports local businesses and artists.

Dawn said: “We are delighted to be part of the Banchory Violin Trail which takes you on a journey around our beautiful town where you can encounter 12 individual pieces of art created by local artists.

“The violin displayed in the window of FOLD Craft and Design Store at The Barn is by artist Astrid Björklund.

“The violin trail relates back to our local heritage, landscape and folklore and brings a sense of community with it – it’s lovely to see a buzz about Banchory again after such a long period of lockdown.”

All Banchory violins will be on display until September 27 and then they’ll be auctioned off. The funds raised will be split between the artist and the town to be used for other creative projects.

Cinema reopening

The Barn, which is known for screening a range of popular as well as independent films, has also recently reopened its cinema.

Dawn said: “We are only able to seat 25 people per screening as opposed to our usual film capacity of 120 due to social distancing restrictions, but we are trying to show films more than once to ensure as many of our audience can come as possible.”