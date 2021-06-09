Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A new indoor market is helping the beleaguered Bon Accord Centre bounce back by attracting hordes of shoppers.

Despite competing against recently reopened hospitality venues and a rare weekend of sunny weather, Curated Aberdeen drew in more than 1,900 people when it opened between Friday and Sunday.

And with some positive word of mouth ahead of its next stint, organisers are hopeful that figure could soon be topped.

Manager of the centre, Craig Stevenson, added: “It has been fantastic to see the turnout and support for local businesses over opening weekend.”

© Shutterstock

‘Amazing’ support

Curated Aberdeen market manager, Darren Lynch, said workers were “thrilled” to see so many customers filing in.

He said: “To have more than 1,900 people through the doors over the course of the weekend is amazing, especially when the opening coincided with a weekend of blue skies and glorious sunshine for most of the region.

“We also received a warm welcome from other retailers in Bon Accord with The Body Shop even gifting some goody bags to our team of volunteers in celebration of Volunteers Week.”

Last week, we spoke to those involved in the project about their hopes the market could reverse the flagging fortunes of the shopping centre.

The Bon Accord Centre was left “battered” by lockdown, with the loss of John Lewis, Dorothy Perkins, Top Shop and the Disney store among others.

Curated Aberdeen is open Friday to Sunday every week.

The market is located in space formerly used by River Island in Bon Accord’s lower mall, and opened its doors for the first time on Friday.

Among roughly 30 stallholders at the opening weekend were handmade crafters, fine food producers, craft beer companies and more.

Wondering how you can help? Charlie House is keen for some kind-hearted locals to offer their time to ensure the market is a success.

You can read more about the appeal being launched today here.

Local producers interested in finding out more about stall space, pricing and availability should email curated@charliehouse.org.uk or call the team on 01224 313333.