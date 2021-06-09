Appointments for Covid vaccines extended to those aged between 18-29 in Aberdeen and Shire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

NHS Grampian has confirmed that Covid vaccine appointments will now be avaliable to those under 30.

Those aged between 18 and 29 in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire will be invited to get the vaccine as the programme gradually moves to the next phase.

It comes after all those over 30 in Grampian were offered the vaccine just last month.

THREAD // We will shortly be booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments for people aged 18-29 who registered via the national portal. There are a few important things you need to know in advance: pic.twitter.com/dHvC1tzL85 — NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) June 9, 2021

People wanting to get vaccinated have to be registered via the national portal – with appointments being phased through the rest of June and into July.

NHS Grampian has said that appointment details will be delivered directly by email or SMS, depending on preference.

The portal closes on Friday 11th June and can be accessed online.

Anyone unable to register this way at present has been advised that an appointment will be issued via post in due course.

