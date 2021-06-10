Sausage roll or steak bake? New Greggs store opens in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new Greggs store is opening on Jesmond Drive in Aberdeen on Thursday, June 10.

It has created eight new jobs for the area.

Customers will be able to enjoy a range of sweet and savoury treats, and choose a side of the infamous debate between their regular and vegan sausage rolls.

The new store is one of 100 opening in 2021. All branches boast options from freshly made sandwiches to warm pastries and sweet bakes for those looking to grab-and-go.

Greggs on Jesmond Drive will be open from 6am to 6pm on Monday to Saturday, then 8am to 5pm on Sundays.

The chain continues to expand despite suffering a loss for the first time in 36 years due to the pandemic.

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop at Aberdeen Jesmond Drive has brought eight new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Breakfast is available at Greggs every day until 11am, where customers can bag deals on hot rolls or baguettes alongside an orange juice or hot drink. All hot drinks at the new store are Fairtrade.

As well as ordering in store, customers will also be able to use a Click + Collect service.

Shop manager Sam Doughall said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or click and collect.”