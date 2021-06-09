North-east 18 to 29-year-olds discuss their views on vaccine roll-out after NHS Grampian announcement

Something went wrong - please try again later.

NHS Grampian has confirmed that Covid vaccine appointments will now be available to those under 30, and people in the north-east aged between 18 and 29 have shared their views.

Those aged between 18 and 29 in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire will be invited to get the vaccine as the programme moves on to the next phase.

THREAD // We will shortly be booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments for people aged 18-29 who registered via the national portal. There are a few important things you need to know in advance: pic.twitter.com/dHvC1tzL85 — NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) June 9, 2021

The appointments will be phased through the rest of June and into July, and people wanting to register for the vaccine must do so via the national online portal.

The portal closes on Friday June 11 and can be accessed online.

Speaking at the briefing this week, first minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that 27% of those aged 18-29 have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine already.

She explained that it is vital that the government get expert advice in all their vaccination decisions.

Ms Sturgeon also believes the vaccine was reducing the number of people who need hospital care for the virus.

Local reactions

People aged 18-29 across the north-east have discussed how they feel about the vaccine.

Bronwen Mullinor, 21, from Aberdeen said she is “excited to get the vaccine” when it is offered to her, but is nervous about the side effects.

She added: “I am nervous about the side effects of it. I registered because my mother made me.”

Meanwhile, Hannah Michie, 23, from Huntly feels “very unsure” about her opinion.

She explained: “I was all for getting it when the vaccine was announced and I was just waiting for my letter to come through, but then in the last couple of months I thought ‘actually no I really want to hold off as long as possible before getting it’.

“So people are telling me to register for it and I’m like ‘no, I’ll wait for my letter to keep it as long as possible’.

“Now I’m coming to the conclusion that I don’t want it at all, but I’m not really sure why. I just feel like I don’t personally need it and I’m just wary of all these side effects that might happen in the future.

“And why should we be forced to get a vaccine?”

Rebecca Anderson, 25, from Peterhead appreciates that her age group are now being given the chance to get vaccinated.

She said: “It has been a beyond terrifying and uncertain time for everyone. So, to be able to have that opportunity to finally get the vaccine, to give us protections and peace of mind, is fantastic.

“Especially with how quickly it has been made available to us and the efficiency of the service provided.”

Aberdeenshire Council also announced that people aged 16 or 17 who provide care for someone may be eligible to get the vaccine.

They said: “If you are aged 16 or 17 and care for someone due to old age, physical or mental illness, disability or for an addiction, provide vital and regular face-to-face emotional support to someone with a long-term health condition, undertake shopping, preparing meals, washing and dressing or regularly provide vital face-to-face care to a family member, friend or neighbour, you may be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine now.”

Visit their website here or call 0800 030 8013 if you would like to make an appointment.

Are you aged 18-29 and registering to get your jab? Let us know your thoughts at livenews@ajl.co.uk.