Annual Banchory Bangle fundraiser to return for 44th year this weekend

The annual Banchory Bangle fundraiser will be back for the 44th year running – and this year, locals will once again have a chance to enter the prize draw in person to raise funds for the charity Children 1st.

Designed by prominent Perthshire artist and engraver Dr Malcolm Appleby, jewellery-lovers will be able to get tickets for the bangle at the Kincardine Castle’s annual garden open day on Sunday June 13. Tickets, which cost £1 each, are also available from local shops including Taylor’s of Banchory.

Bangle is a “sign of hope”

This year’s bangle is influenced by the wellbeing of future generations.

Malcolm Appleby’s 2021 bangle design is intended to be a sign of hope after the difficult year children and their families have faced. The stunning piece of jewellery reflects the importance of the natural world for children’s mental health and wellbeing.

Dr Malcolm Appleby MBE FRSE said: “The 2021 Banchory Bangle was inspired by our ginkgo trees and their falling leaves, their wonderful colours and varying shapes as they fall to the ground. Our natural world is so important for children’s wellbeing and for the health of future generations.”

There are three bangle prizes to be won in the prize draw. The first prize is the original 2021 Autumn Ginkgo Leaf Banchory Bangle in 18ct gold together with a sterling silver copy. The second prize is a copy of the bangle made in sterling silver and the third one is a copy in bronze.

Supporting Scotland’s national children’s charity

All funds raised will be donated to Scotland’s national children’s charity Children 1st, which prevents abuse and neglect, protects children and keeps them safe from harm.

Susan Bradley, Children 1st’s head of public fundraising said: “We cannot thank Malcolm enough for his support to Children 1st and the incredible time and effort that he puts into making a unique design every year.

“It is fantastic to be able to offer everybody an opportunity to enter the draw to win such a beautiful piece of jewellery and support such an important cause.”

Tickets are also available online

People who live further afield, or who aren’t ready to return to the shops just yet, can also enter the draw online at the Children 1st website. Entries must be received by Monday November 22.

Last year, Covid-19 restrictions led the Deeside Children 1st Committee to move the draw online, for the first time ever in the bangle’s long history. Since last year’s online fundraiser raised £10,000, the Committee decided to continue selling the bangle tickets online, as well as in person this year.

Nicky Bradford, from the Children 1st Deeside Committee, said that this was a great opportunity to win an “iconic piece of jewellery” while supporting Scotland’s children and families.

“We are so proud of how much was raised last year thanks to the online sales. It is exciting to be launching this prize draw in person again though and I can’t wait to see who wins this year.”

Since the Banchory Bangle began in 1977, the Children 1st Deeside Committee have raised more than £170K to support children and families across Scotland.

The Committee also collects scrap silver, to support the Banchory Bangle initiative through Taylors of Banchory.