Man jailed for six years over Aberdeen axe attack

A thug who carried out a brutal axe attack on a man has been jailed for six years.

David Reid, 32, struck Iain Wilson outside a house in Marchburn Crescent, Aberdeen on April 21 last year.

Reid had got out of a car in which a woman heard cries of: “It is war. It is on. We are not f***ing about.”

He was today locked up at the High Court in Glasgow.

Reid had previously admitted to a charge of assaulting Mr Wilson to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Victim was left soaked in blood

The earlier hearing was told how the victim was “overpowered” by Reid as he tried to get up.

Prosecutor Chris McKenna said: “He punched Iain Wilson on the head and repeatedly struck him with an axe or similar item.”

Mr Wilson was left blood-soaked from a large head wound.

Reid – who already had a history of violence – was traced days later in Carlisle.

He stated to police: “I am getting accused of something that I did not do.

“Is this guilty until proven innocent?”

Reid further admitted at the last hearing to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner with others.

Behaviour ‘cannot be tolerated’

Tony Graham QC, defending, said: “This was not something which was pre-planned.

“This was a confrontation which escalated into something violent and unacceptable.

“The plea was tendered on the basis self-defence was explored and then excluded.”

Lady Stacey also ordered Reid be supervised for a further two years on his release.

The judge went on: “You got involved with other people in threatening behaviour in the street.

“Things then escalated into an assault involving an axe.

“This sort of behaviour cannot be tolerated.”