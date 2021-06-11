A pensioner has denied emailing homophobic abuse to one of the organisers of Grampian Pride.

Thomas Owenson is alleged to have sent “offensive and abusive” messages to Deejay Bullock, who is the founder of LGBT+ charity Four Pillars.

The 72-year-old is accused of sending the emails to Mr Bullock, who is also one of the organisers of Grampian Pride, on February 23 and March 2 last year.

‘I don’t know why I’m here’

Owenson appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court representing himself over the matter and pled not guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

He told Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison: “I don’t know why I’m here. All I did was write an email to someone asking a question.”

Evidence of the case against Owenson, of Lingbank Terrace, Peterhead, was disclosed to him by fiscal depute Alison Reid and the sheriff fixed a further pre-trial hearing for November.