Two youths charged with antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen

Two teenagers have been charged following a spate of vandalism, thefts and fire-raising incidents in Aberdeen.

The boys, aged 13 and 16, have been reported to the youth justice management unit in connection with the incidents in Garthdee.

They happened between April 11 and June 6.

PC Andrew Peter, from the Nigg community policing team, said: “I’d like to thank members of the public for their assistance throughout this investigation and assure them that we will continue to deal robustly with reports of antisocial crime throughout our community.”