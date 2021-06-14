Aberdeen Science Centre looks forward to busy summer amid plans to fully reopen

A popular north-east visitor attraction is returning to “business as usual” by reverting to its full opening hours.

Aberdeen Science Centre (ASC) will be open seven days a week from Monday, June 21, offering budding scientists and explorers the opportunity to visit more frequently.

The Constitution Street attraction will continue to operate below capacity in an effort to maintain visitor safety providing adequate space for social distancing.

The centre reopened last November following a £6million redevelopment, creating space for 60 exhibits across six interactive zones.

Visitor safety remains priority

Chief executive Bryan Snelling said they look forward to seeing an influx of visitors during the summer.

He said: “The team is very excited to be open seven days a week once again, but it remains our priority to ensure our visitors feel safe as they explore the centre.

“Whilst we have increased our opening hours, we are continuing to operate below our full capacity, to ensure there is plenty of room for guests to move around all the exhibits with social distancing in place.

“The online booking system has been a great tool to ensure the centre operates smoothly and in accordance with guidelines. Visitors should use this system to buy tickets, to make sure no one is left disappointed.

“Our extended opening hours is timely for the summer holidays, and we look forward to seeing locals and tourists unleash the power of curiosity this summer.”

What’s on offer?

The science centre has zones dedicated to energy, space and life sciences, with plenty of opportunity for kids of all ages to get hands-on. There are also story sessions for under sixes.

One of the centre’s most popular exhibits RoboThespian – a chatty, humanoid acting robot, sponsored by Digital Futures Partner Equinor – will be back and answering questions or impersonating movie scenes.

Visitors will also be able to take part in a one-of-a kind immersive experience, The OPITO Theatre of Energy. Featuring three interactive displays, The Story of Energy, an Energy Wall and an interactive Energy Game, visitors are tasked to use the energy mix to power the local city.

There will also be a series of Stem (Science, technology, engineering and mathematics) digital workshops from July 3, where visitors can put their programming skills to the test, as well as Science on the Spot demonstrations throughout the summer months.