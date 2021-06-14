Police are appealing for CCTV footage after a bike and other items were stolen from a garage in Aberdeen.

Thieves targeted the property in the King’s Gate area on Saturday, June 5.

They also tried a number of other garage doors in the area in an “obvious attempt” to steal further items or cars themselves.

Police are now appealing for anyone with private CCTV in the area to come forward, and said they were following a “positive” line of inquiry.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111.

Officers are also encouraging people to follow “basic home and vehicle security” procedures, such as locking doors and vehicles, keeping items out of sight and setting alarms.

They also advise people take photographs of valuable items such as garden furniture or tools and keep a record of the make, model, colour and serial numbers. Use a UV pen to mark bikes, tools or furniture with a house number and postcode.