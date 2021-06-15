A man who spat blood in a police officer’s face after being caught attempting to snatch pies from a shop in Aberdeen has been handed a lengthy prison sentence.

Mark Cuthbert was spotted acting suspiciously by staff at Premier Stores on Union Street while attempting to stuff the meat pies into his jacket on March 18 2021.

When he was approached by a worker the 37-year old became violent and lashed out, landing repeated blows on his victim’s head and body before pinning the staff member to the ground and putting him in a headlock.

As police arrived on scene Cuthbert then attempted kick the constable before spitting blood at him.

He was heard to yell “I got you! I got you!” as spatters of blood landed on the officer.

Cuthbert admitted charges of stealing and assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Pies fell out of accused’s jacket

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson said: “At around 11:30pm the accused entered the shop, picked up a tube of Pringles crisps near the store entrance.

“The accused was wearing a face mask and it had blood on it.

“He was looking around the store in a suspicious manner before going to the back of the store where he picked up some pies.”

Cuthbert’s shoplifting was rumbled when the Pringles and pies fell from his jacket on to the floor.

He was ushered out of the store but quickly re-entered and hit the shop assistant on the head and put him in a headlock.

Mr Neilson added: “The complainer managed to get away from the accused and contacted the police.

“Officers arrived shortly afterwards and found the accused had fallen over a wooden plant pot outside the shop.

“In the course of the police dealing with him, he attempted to kick out at the constable and spat blood at him, with the spit landing on his face. The accused then said: ‘I got you! I got you!’ And laughed as he was restrained on the ground.”

Wished to apologise for ‘disgraceful things’ he did

Defence solicitor Paul Barnett said the 37-year old’s behaviour had been down to alcohol misuse but added that Cuthbert had “come through a turning point in his life” since the incident.

He added: “He says he has no recollection of the disgraceful things that he did and he hugely regrets the damage that this has done to those involved.

“He wishes to apologies to both complainers and wants to get himself back on the right track again.”

Sheriff Philip Mann added: “I understand you have an alcohol problem and that you are an alcoholic.

“But I’m afraid it has to be a custodial sentence as you have several assaults against police officers in your record.”

Sheriff Mann sentenced Cuthbert, whose current address is given as Low Moss Prison, Glasgow, to 20 months in prison backdated to March 19.