Aberdeen Artists Society: Virtual exhibition prize winners revealed

The winners of Aberdeen Artists Society’s virtual exhibition have been announced.

The society, which is known for showcasing works from both professionals and amateur creatives, officially launched its online exhibition on Saturday June 12.

Originally, Aberdeen Artists Society had planned to return to the city’s art gallery for the first time since 2014, but due to the ongoing pandemic, the exhibition is currently being held online, concluding on Sunday August 29.

To showcase works produced by Scottish creatives and to support them further, the north-east arts society handed out a number of prizes to emerging as well as more established talent.

Aberdeen Artists Society supports emerging and established talent

Hun Adamoglu, Lisa Gribbon, Kirsten McAllister and Tamar Chatterjee virtually picked up AAS Prizes for Excellence and also received £250 each.

Wild Aloe Vera of Mare Monte by Hun Adamoglu was also named the winner of The MSD Design Ltd Prize for Drawing and Painting and Donald Ritchie’s Borders Landscape Near Grantshouse received The GRP Aberdeen Ltd Prize for Drawing and Painting. They were both gifted £500 each.

The MSD Design Ltd and GRP Aberdeen Ltd prizes were provided by Martin Stevenson, who is the owner of both companies, with the aim of encouraging and championing traditional drawing and painting imbued with the British school aesthetic.

Three artists – Lisa Gribbon, Rowena Comrie and Peter Davis – also received The Donnie Ross Prize for Innovation and Creativity in Watercolour painting.

Sending warmest congratulations to winners

Dr Donnie Ross, president of Aberdeen Artists Society, said: “Ever since the inception of Aberdeen Artists Society in 1827, it has always been a central principle that we exhibit work from both professionals and amateur artists without partiality.

“The only criteria are that we select works according to the best judgement of our selectors and that our skilled and experienced curators and hangers will construct an exhibition arrangement from these selected works to the highest possible standards.”

Donnie, who is also Grampian Hospitals Art Trust founder-member and retired medical director of NHS Grampian, added: “We send our warmest congratulations and best wishes to the prize winners and hope that these successes will encourage artists both young and old to develop their own special talents to follow their own unique pathway towards the marvellous worlds of artistic practice.”