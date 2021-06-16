Hungover youth had ‘worst Sunday of his life’ after realising he trashed Fraserburgh flowerbeds

A shame-faced youth has donated money to a community group after becoming public enemy number one when he drunkenly trashed flowers planted by children.

The Fraserburgh “flower fairies” have been doing their best to add a splash of colour to the town centre in recent months, with new planters dotted about the streets by the volunteers.

Local school pupils have helped out with the project, which has brought young and old together.

On Saturday night a young man targeted one of the planters which had been placed near the Cheers pub on Broad Street, beheading several flowers and leaving soil strewn across the street.

Public shaming

The following morning, images of the damage provoked outrage when they were circulated on social media.

One woman said the little children had been “proud as punch” about the flowerbeds, and labelled whoever was responsible a “scumbag”.

Another resident said he helped clear up the mess at 4am on Sunday morning, and suggested the vandalism was the work of a “thoughtless idiot”.

Another Brocher fumed: “What an absolute disgrace to their families.”

And one woman added: “What a shame, the kids that planted them will be so disappointed.”

Culprit ‘absolutely gutted’ at actions

On Tuesday night, during a meeting of Fraserburgh Community Council, local councillor Doreen Mair provided the group with an update.

She said: “We know who it was and he was upset when he sobered up in the morning and realised what he had done.

“He is very repentant, and has donated money towards the ‘flower fairies’ as a way of making reparations.

“Having to face up to his parents must have taken quite an effort. I gather that he came down the stairs as they were discussing it, and perhaps had a flashback.

“He had what must have been the worst Sunday of his life.

“We do think he has learned his lesson, he was absolutely gutted when he read some of the comments about it.”

Youth applauded for apologising

When asked how old the youth was, the Fraserburgh and District councillor said: “He is old enough to drink but not old enough to be totally mature.”

Fellow Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping, who was also at the virtual meeting of the community group, added: “It’s good to hear this chap has fronted up and taken the blame.”

Ms Mair said: “The young man did the right thing, that shows his strength of character.”