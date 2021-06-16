An Aberdeen care worker has braved the shave to raise vital funds for charity and support people living with learning and mobility disabilities.

Tracey Smith had her locks cut off on her birthday yesterday to give something back to the team at Archway – a local charity she’s been working for since 2017.

The 43-year-old decided to make the “brave” gesture to show her appreciation to all the families who entrust her with looking after their loved ones – while also raising £950 for Archway’s campaign to expand its services.

Ms Smith is currently looking after four residents at Archway’s St Margaret’s Place Supported Living Service, where she is part of a small team offering 24-hour care and support.

Everyone at Archway is an ‘inspiration’

She said: “I feel so privileged to be supporting the ladies at St Margaret’s Place.

“They have coped so well with all the changes they were faced with during the pandemic.

“And although my colleagues and I have supported them through this, they have also helped me through this difficult time.

” Everyone who uses Archway, whether for respite or permanent care, and their families are amazing and such an inspiration – and so are the staff at Archway.

We have all helped each other throughout this crisis and I am so pleased I can give something back.”

All of the funds raised through the sponsored head shave will go towards the charity’s new initiative to expand its vital service.

Set up by parents and carers more 30 years ago, Archway offers a lifeline of caring services for almost 200 people with learning disabilities and their families in the north-east.

As well as providing permanent care, the charity is also leading a new Supported Living Service to enable people with disabilities live as independently as possible in a “more homely” environment.

New service planned for Aberdeen

Following the success of the service, which was launched two years ago, Archway has started a campaign to raise £250, 000 for a second facility in Aberdeen.

Janine Davies, fundraising manager at Archway, said the new service helps people adapt quicker to living in a “home away from home”.

“The Supported Living Service in St Margaret’s Place has been such a success and the ladies are so happy, that we wanted to take this to the next level with a second facility.

“We have a lot of people whose parents are getting older so it’s a lovely step on to independent living with the support and care that they need.

“Our focus last year was to keep everybody safe, well and happy and supporting families as best we could, but now we are trying to focus back on fundraising because it’s so badly needed.

“Like most charities, our fundraising has been hugely hit by Covid and the current crisis, so we are trying to rebuild and recruit.

“We are a very local charity to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, so we really do rely on local support.

“Anyone who can support in small and big way will make a big difference for the charity and the people it supports.”

Anyone who would like to support the charity can donate on Ms Smith’s or Archway’s Go Fund Me pages.