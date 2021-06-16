NHS Grampian extends drop in Covid vaccine clinics to over 30s in Aberdeen

NHS Grampian is extending drop in vaccine clinics to those aged 30 and over in Aberdeen.

Those who live in the city and are yet to have their first vaccine are being invited to attend a drop in clinic at P&J Live.

The mass vaccination centre will be operating a walk-in clinic from Thursday June 17 until Saturday June 19 between 2pm and 6pm.

If the clinics are busy you may be asked to return at a later date or time and anyone visiting for their vaccine is reminded to follow the Covid safety guidelines.

People over 40 were previously offered the opportunity to attend which has now been extended to those in their 30s.

P&J Live has free car parking available and is served by a regular bus service from the city centre.