North-east’s Rod Stewart launches new Aberdeen Music Tuition studio

Aberdeen Music Tuition is coming out of lockdown stronger than ever with the launch of a new music studio.

Husband and wife team Rod and Yvonne Stewart initially adapted their business to the restrictions, offering music lessons to their students online.

However, the pair are now excited to be able to open a new studio in Aberdeen city centre to carry out lessons as normal, with the exception of clarinet lessons which are still delivered virtually.

Aberdeen Music Tuition recently relocated to new studio premises on Union Terrace, making it even easier for students to find them.

Yvonne said: “Our new studios have already been a big hit with our existing customer base. They’re nice and spacious and very central which is perfect for finding us.”

Aberdeen Music Tuition welcomes the return of ‘normality’

Rod is also thrilled to see “some normality” returning to Aberdeen.

He said: “It’s great to be able to take regular lessons once again. Online lessons worked well as a short-term solution but it can be quite difficult explaining the intricacies of learning an instrument via a video call.”

Aberdeen Music School offers one-to-one lessons for all ages and abilities. Lessons include piano, clarinet, guitar, bass guitar, drums, keyboard and ukulele, as well as music theory.

Boasting a wealth of music experience

Both Yvonne and Rod have a wealth of musical experience to offer their students. Yvonne is a qualified secondary school music teacher who has taught privately for 22 years and Rod is a professional musician, tutor, writer and producer. He spent 16 years working in London as a session musician and has a wealth of live performance knowledge.

Yvonne and Rod have also just launched a new Aberdeen Music Tuition website which gives full details of the lessons on offer, available music qualifications and more.

You may also like…