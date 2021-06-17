NHS Grampian release new vaccination appointments at P&J Live

Anyone over the age of 18 who is due to have their vaccine at P&J Live has the chance to book an earlier appointment.

They are available to book from Friday, June 18.

NHS Grampian have been able to offer extra Covid-19 vaccination appointments at the Aberdeen venue.

Those who have received a text, email or are waiting to receive their letter can follow this link and register for an earlier appointment.

This currently only applies to anyone who has been allocated an appointment at P&J Live.

If they are in a position to do so in the future, this could extend to other ages and to those in other areas.

Drop in clinics will also be available at the venue from Thursday, June 17 to Saturday, June 19.

To date, NHS Grampian staff have administered 650, 000 vaccines across the region.