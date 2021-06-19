Opinion is very much divided over plans to sell off a north-east park to supermarket giant Morrisons.

An online campaign group called Save Our Canal Park is battling against any proposal that would result in the loss of the green space gifted to Banff in 1907.

But others in the town, including local businessman Scott Birnie, believe the proposal will provide a welcome knock-on boost for other traders.

The debate has raged on social media for several weeks, and now we are asking you to come forward and make your thoughts known in our poll.

What do you want to happen?

The survey is anonymous and offers participants just two options.

One is to state support for Canal Park to be sold to Morrisons, with a new store to be built on the land.

Option two is simply to reject the proposals for the new supermarket.

Many are arguing that they would like a new Morrisons in the town – just anywhere other than Canal Park.

But as that is not an option being considered by Aberdeenshire Council, we have not included that in our poll.

We plan to publish the results next week, so make sure to vote soon.

Both sides have their say

The group opposed to the proposed development have stressed they are not opposed to a new supermarket coming to the town, they just don’t want Canal Park to be tarmacked to make way for it.

Banff Rovers player Steven Hadden said: “It’s not worth thinking about what will happen if we lose Canal Park.

“This pitch is essentially used every night over the summer. If it’s gone for a big eyesore supermarket, teams will fold.

But Mr Birnie, who owns the Good Sleep Company shop, said: “People opposing the proposals are missing the point that there is no alternative piece of land for this in the town.

“Meanwhile, there are alternative places that the clubs can play football.”

And local entertainer Victoria McCann told us: “There is no one big employer in the area and this would provide more than 150 jobs, as well as giving people a reason to come to Banff.

“Banff and Macduff are dying little towns.”

Aberdeenshire Council has encouraged people to have their say by emailing canalparkconsultation@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or by joining an online consultation.