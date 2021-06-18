Woman knocked down by car on busy Aberdeen road

A woman who has been hit by a car in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen has been taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to Ellon Road, opposite the Gordon Barracks, at about 10.40am.

The road was closed while crews work at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “At about 10.40am on Friday, June 18, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a woman pedestrian on Hutcheon Gardens in Bridge of Don.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed.”

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 10:38am to attend an incident on Ellon Road in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles, and the patient was transported by road to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

She is not believed to have been seriously injured.