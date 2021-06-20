Welcome to the second installment of our Sunday series of Two-Minute Masterpiece, where we explore the stunning artwork housed across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

These will range from iconic and instantly recognisable works to smaller pieces you might have walked past countless times without noticing.

Telling the stories of these treasures – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

This week Ainize Moschynski, museum assistant with Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums, talks about an interesting group of portraits that was commissioned, collected and later donated to Aberdeen Art Gallery by Alexander MacDonald, local granite merchant and art collector.

