Kind-hearted north-east residents will now be able to support a vital children’s charity by “vouching for Charlie House” when letting friends and family know they are thinking of them.

The new scheme, which is launched today, means people can send colourful gift cards to their loved ones to let them know they have donated to the organisation in their honour.

The cash will go towards Charlie House’s services team – which includes dedicated children’s community nurse Fiona Fairley.

‘Give the gift of compassion’

Fiona works with some very poorly children, some who have life-threatening conditions, providing practical nursing care and support.

She has recently resumed home visiting again, and explained how those “giving the gift of compassion” will be helping.

Fiona said: “As a result of the ongoing pandemic, there was a need to adapt quickly to the emerging needs of families during what has been a very strange and difficult time.

“There have been times when I have only been able to provide essential home visits, which has meant doing more phone calls, video conferencing and seeing children in hospital.

“But I have always been able to provide care at home for patients who are at end of life, or any other essential reason.”

Changes needed for home visits

She added: “On coming out of lockdown, I have been able to increase home visiting again, although this now looks different than before, with PPE, social distancing and Covid testing.

“I am happy to be able to see patients face to face again in their own homes and this also means I can provide nursing support, training, assessments and nursing care without them having to travel or do everything over a computer.”

Charlie House gift voucher will make a difference

Charlie House’s alternative gift voucher scheme has been launched to coincide with Children’s Hospice Week.

The vouchers are available in denominations of £5, £10, £25 and £50.

Buyers will be sent a colourful gift card to keep if purchasing for themselves, or be able to send on to a loved one letting them know that they have supported the Charlie House services team on their behalf.

The charity says it will allow the team to “provide practical nursing care, advice, support and companionship” to children who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

People can purchase the alternative gift vouchers here.

The charity was established in 2011 and is currently raising funds for its own specialist support centre in Aberdeen.