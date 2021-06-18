Missing Aberdeen woman Moira Allen has been traced by police

A woman reported missing from Aberdeen yesterday afternoon has been traced.

Police had been appealing for information about the whereabouts of Moira Allen.

Having last been seen at around 11.30 am on June 17 on Dee Street in Aberdeen, police described her as 5ft 4 tall, of a slim build and has short grey and white hair.

And known to often wear a dark hat with a large bobble on top.

The police have since announced that the 58-year-old has been traced and have thanked the public for sharing their appeal