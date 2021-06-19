North-east youngsters encouraged to enter environmental film competition

Young people from across the north-east are being encouraged to submit creative works to an environmental film competition.

Organised by the Scottish Youth Film Foundation (SYFF) and ScottishPower, the competition marks the start of a programme of activities and events from SYFF which will run up to and throughout the United Nations climate change conference (COP26). The global environmental conference is coming to Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

Young people under the age of 19 are invited to submit short films of up to five minutes that explore the theme of change.

Commenting on the launch of the competition, SYFF patron and award-winning director Jason Connery said: “In the year that COP26 comes to Scotland, we’re thrilled to launch our 2021 film competition with the theme of change.

Environmental film competition to highlight climate emergency

“We want to give young people of Scotland a chance to tell their own stories and bring their views on environmental issues to a world stage. We are grateful to ScottishPower for their support and look forward to announcing an exciting schedule of events and activities in the run-up to COP26.”

Keith Anderson, chief executive of ScottishPower, said: “Everyone has a part to play in tackling the climate emergency and with the world’s leaders coming to Scotland for COP26 later this year, we have a great chance to show them not only how far we’ve come, but that we have the enthusiasm and determination to effect real and lasting change.”

Shortlisted entries will be announced at the Scottish Youth Film Festival in October, with the winners revealed and the films screened at a gala event during COP26 in November.

The winning films will also be held in the National Library of Scotland Moving Image Archive for future generations of Scots.

The archive has also made available free content – including sound effects and music -that young people can download and use in their films to show Scotland’s climate story.

The competition closes for entries on August 30.