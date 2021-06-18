Overnight closures on section of A93 to continue next week

The road between Peterculter and Mains of Drum will remain closed until end of next week to allow resurfacing work to be carried out.

Motorists have been prohibited to drive on A93 North Deeside Road – between Rob Roy Bridge and Anguston Road junction – since 7pm on Monday June 14.

The measures were introduced to protect the safety of the public while Aberdeen City Council is carrying out carriageway resurfacing work.

The restrictions are in place Monday-Friday from 7pm-6am, and are expected to lift at 6am on June 26.

To avoid any inconvenience, drivers are advised to use alternatives routes on Milltimber Brae (B979), South Deeside Road (B9077), A957 and vice versa.

Road closures in Aberdeen

Meanwhile, a range of road closures and traffic restrictions will also be in place in Aberdeen for the next four weeks as part of the city’s £40million internet upgrade.

Sections of Harehill Road and Overhill Gardens in Bridge of Don will be closed to traffic on selective days to allow work on the digital transformation.

All of the restrictions will be in place for two days at a time between June 25 and July 07.

However, Aberdeen City Council has reassured residents living in the area that although traffic won’t be possible, access to properties will be maintained.

To ensure public safety, Crown Street will also be closed on June 24 to allow repair works for Openreach.

The street will remain shut to traffic from 9am-4pm, while parking on both sides of the lanes will be prohibited from 7.30am-6pm.