Scottish Summer Garden Festival: Dozens of beautiful settings to explore

The Scottish Summer Garden Festival is getting underway with dozens of beautiful settings to explore.

Organisers are delighted digital technology does not have to replace the real experience this year as Covid restrictions ease.

Virtual tours are no longer needed to show the splendour of Scotland in bloom.

The festival will run until Saturday, August 15.

Discover Scotland’s Gardens chairwoman Catherine Erskine says: “With more holidaymakers than ever expected to spend time in Scotland this summer, the festival offers a chance to discover more of our beautiful gardens and enjoy them in new and exciting ways.”

Gordon Castle Walled Garden

The Walled Garden at Gordon Castle in Fochabers is among the dozens of gardens taking part.

The highlight will be the castle’s Flowers from the Farm Big Weekend, which is being held on the weekend of August 14 and 15 with guided-tours at 2.30pm.

Owner Zara Gordon Lennox said this is when the cut flower beds at the castle’s Walled Garden will be at their best.

She said: “It has been a very tough year so this year’s event is going to be extra special.

“We’ve had a very cold, wet spring, so everything is very late, and obviously with furloughing staff and having to make a gardener redundant it has been very hard work for our small garden team.

“But it is just so lovely to have people back in the garden and enjoying it.

“All the lovely comments we have from people saying how lovely the garden looks really keep us going.”

© Shutterstock / Syda Productions

Gordon Castle will also be staging outdoor theatre productions, The Great Gatsby, Mr Stink, and A Midsummer’s NIght’s Dream.

‘Skye highlight’

Flowers, sculpture and views over Loch Carron towards Raasay await visitors to Attadale Gardens in Strathcarron, while family activities in the laundry room are among a range of events that will be taking place at Armadale Castle on Skye.

Abbotsford House near Galashiels will also be open and staging The Merry Wives of Windsor and Robin Hood, as well as hosting guided walks along the River Tweed and through the woodland, planted by Sir Walter Scott.

Among the full range of events which are taking place, Geilston Garden near Cardross will be hosting a Teddy Bear’s Picnic on August 14 and 15, and theatre productions at The University of Dundee Botanic Garden will include Dr Doolittle and HMS Pinafore, as well as Much Ado About Nothing.