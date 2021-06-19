Denburn Road in Aberdeen city centre reopens after masonry fell from Trinity Centre

The road has now been made safe and reopened.

Denburn Road in Aberdeen city centre was closed in both directions on the morning of Saturday, June 19.

The road was closed from the junction with Woolmanhill and Wapping Street.

The closure was due to falling masonry from The Trinity Centre.

Aberdeen City Council thanked the public for their patience during the incident.

TRAFFIC CLOSURE UPDATE Denburn Road has reopened after the masonry under The Trinity Centre has been made safe. Thank you for your patience while the incident was on-going. — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) June 19, 2021

Police shared the closure on Twitter at around 3:30am on Saturday, June 19.

The council said that the masonry fell from The Trinity Centre on Union Street.

A team were called to the site to deal with the damage.