Denburn Road in Aberdeen city centre reopens after masonry fell from Trinity Centre

By Lauren Robertson
June 19, 2021, 9:08 am Updated: June 19, 2021, 11:43 am
Denburn Road.

The road has now been made safe and reopened.

Denburn Road in Aberdeen city centre was closed in both directions on the morning of Saturday, June 19.

The road was closed from the junction with Woolmanhill and Wapping Street.

The closure was due to falling masonry from The Trinity Centre.

Aberdeen City Council thanked the public for their patience during the incident.

Police shared the closure on Twitter at around 3:30am on Saturday, June 19.

The council said that the masonry fell from The Trinity Centre on Union Street.

A team were called to the site to deal with the damage.

 

