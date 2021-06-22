Man who stabbed noisy neighbour with sword jailed for 14 months

A man who stabbed his next-door neighbour with a sword because his loud music was keeping him awake has been jailed for 14 months.

Scott Sinclair admits he ‘overreacted’ when he grabbed the weapon and attacked his 41-year-old victim outside their flats in Aberdeen’s Ruthrieston Circle last August.

The man was left with two gaping stab wounds and permanent scarring on his torso after the violent clash.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Sinclair, 49, took hold of the ornamental sword before knocking on his neighbour’s door to ask him to turn it down.

Victim was struck twice by the sword

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson said: “The complainer went to the door and saw the accused. He appeared to be very angry and complaining about the music.”

Sinclair pushed the man, who then seized him by the clothes and took him outside. It was then that Sinclair put his arm behind his back and pulled out the sword.

His terrified neighbour tried to run away but fell over – giving Sinclair the opportunity to strike him twice with the sword.

The attack ended when the victim managed to “twist the sword from his grip”, Mr Nielson said.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene and his victim was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was given antibiotics and stitches.

‘It was a complete overreaction’

Sinclair’s defence agent, Neil McRobert, said his client’s recollection of the incident is not great but he accepts he “overreacted”.

Mr McRobert said: “There appears to have been a build-up of stresses and difficulties built up at that time.

“On this day it would appear that the music was coming through a shared wall.

“He was trying to sleep and the noise of that music was preventing him from doing that. He was annoyed by the situation.

“He then made the foolish decision as he was leaving the house to take the sword with him. This was an ornament that was on display in his house.

“It was a complete overreaction to the situation he was facing. Mr Sinclair acknowledges that his conduct was wholly unacceptable.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Philip Mann said given the serious nature of the crimes he had “no option” but to impose a custodial sentence.

He added: “Both charges are very serious but the first in particular is extremely serious. It involved a weapon, was really unprovoked and caused severe injury and disfigurement.”

Sinclair was jailed for 14 months.